After White House adviser Jared Kushner suggested the Russiagate probe did more damage to the US than "a couple of Facebook ads," Democrats went into meltdown with accusations of "propaganda" spreading and lack of "patriotism."In an interview with Time magazine, Kushner said Russia's alleged effort to interfere in the US election was "a terrible thing," but added thatKushner's comment was met with instant outrage from Democrats and the media, who claimed he was trying to downplay Russia's supposed interference.NBC's Ken Dilanian tweeted that Kushner was "amplifying Russian propaganda" and "arguably undermining efforts to protect future US elections."Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic Party's chief Russiagate aficionado tweeted that Kushner's comments showed there was "no patriotism" in Trump's administration. He also hit out at senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway for failing to "acknowledge" that Russia "helped Trump" win the election.CNN's Josh Campbell, a former FBI agent tweeted that Kushner was "minimizing the impact of a foreign adversary working to upend a presidential election."While Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, released last week, declared no evidence of collusion between Trump and RussiaThe report offers Mueller's mere indictment of 12 alleged Russian GRU agents as its best proof of interference and claims Russia spent a paltry $100,000 on Facebook ads and got Trump campaign affiliates to promote only "dozens" of tweets created by the so-called Russian 'Internet Research Agency' - hardly the stuff that brings down empires.