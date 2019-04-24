In an interview with Time magazine, Kushner said Russia's alleged effort to interfere in the US election was "a terrible thing," but added that "the investigations and all of the speculation that's happened for the last two years has a much harsher impact on our democracy than a couple Facebook ads."
Kushner's comment was met with instant outrage from Democrats and the media, who claimed he was trying to downplay Russia's supposed interference.
NBC's Ken Dilanian tweeted that Kushner was "amplifying Russian propaganda" and "arguably undermining efforts to protect future US elections."
Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic Party's chief Russiagate aficionado tweeted that Kushner's comments showed there was "no patriotism" in Trump's administration. He also hit out at senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway for failing to "acknowledge" that Russia "helped Trump" win the election.
CNN's Josh Campbell, a former FBI agent tweeted that Kushner was "minimizing the impact of a foreign adversary working to upend a presidential election."
The Twitter meltdown came despite the fact that there is no evidence to suggest that any alleged Russian "interference" had an impact on the outcome of the election.
While Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, released last week, declared no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, it did claim however, that Russia had interfered in the election - including by hacking the DNC in order to release embarrassing Clinton campaign emails in order to help Trump - although the evidence for that part was fairly shaky itself.
Comment: RT is being too kind. The evidence isn't fairly shaky. It is nonexistent!
The report offers Mueller's mere indictment of 12 alleged Russian GRU agents as its best proof of interference and claims Russia spent a paltry $100,000 on Facebook ads and got Trump campaign affiliates to promote only "dozens" of tweets created by the so-called Russian 'Internet Research Agency' - hardly the stuff that brings down empires.
Comment: It is apparently too much to ask that people also remember that these cheap FB ads were also the product of a Russian advertising company and not the Russian government. And they weren't intended to do anything other than farm clicks...