Oribi Gorge in southern KwaZulu-Natal recorded 234mm of rain in 24 hours to early 23 April, according to weather services provider, Africa Weather. Port St Johns recorded 189mm of rain and Durban 165mm during the same period.
KwaZulu-Natal Province
Schools and roads have been closed after widespread flooding in the coastal city of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province. The overflowing Umgeni River has prompted evacuations.
At least five people have died and dozens others have been injured after buildings collapsed during flooding and mudslides in different parts of the city.
Four people died when their home collapsed in the Malvern area of the city during the early hours of 23 April. One person died and another was injured after a house collapsed in Overport.
Media also said there have been reports of informal settlements in Chatsworth being washed away.
Eastern Cape Province
South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported that hundreds of people have evacuated their homes in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape province of the country after flooding on 22 April, 2019.
SABC said that flash floods affected the low lying areas as the major Mzimvubu River burst its banks. Green Farm in Port St Johns is one of the worst hit areas, where flooding has damaged homes and property. Flood victims have been taken to a town hall and churches for temporary shelter.
Further rainfall is expected. SABC said, "As the rain continues to intensify, residents continue to leave their homes to seek refuge."
RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOURS TO 8AM
☔️Oribi Gorge 234mm
☔️Port St Johns 189mm
☔️Durban 165mm
☔️Mount Edgecombe 161mm
☔️Port Edward 135mm
☔️Richards Bay 54mm
☔️Kokstad 49mm
☔️East London 28mm
☔️Joburg (Bot. Gardens) 28mm@landbou @ReenvalSA @_ArriveAlive @WMO @StormReportSA1 pic.twitter.com/sECnxQnGg5
A view of the rubble left behind after a house collapsed in Malvern. The search has been suspended for now due to dangerous conditions. Rescue teams have been working for hours. Four deaths are confirmed. #DurbanFloods— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) April 23, 2019
Courtesy: @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/OU2P5dHe1Y
Hundreds of residents, mostly women and children, have been evacuated from the heavily flooded Green Farm in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. @nxumalo4 @phuti_mathobela pic.twitter.com/nxI8WtExjT— Zwidesto (@nxumalo4) April 22, 2019
