Rescue workers on the scene of a mud slide
© Rescue Care
Rescue workers on the scene of a mud slide which caused a home in Malvern, Durban, to collapse. The bodies of four people - two adults and two children - were recovered.
Heavy rain in South Africa has caused flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape Provinces. Further heavy rain has been forecast.

Oribi Gorge in southern KwaZulu-Natal recorded 234mm of rain in 24 hours to early 23 April, according to weather services provider, Africa Weather. Port St Johns recorded 189mm of rain and Durban 165mm during the same period.

KwaZulu-Natal Province

Schools and roads have been closed after widespread flooding in the coastal city of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province. The overflowing Umgeni River has prompted evacuations.

At least five people have died and dozens others have been injured after buildings collapsed during flooding and mudslides in different parts of the city.






Four people died when their home collapsed in the Malvern area of the city during the early hours of 23 April. One person died and another was injured after a house collapsed in Overport.

Media also said there have been reports of informal settlements in Chatsworth being washed away.

Eastern Cape Province

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported that hundreds of people have evacuated their homes in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape province of the country after flooding on 22 April, 2019.

SABC said that flash floods affected the low lying areas as the major Mzimvubu River burst its banks. Green Farm in Port St Johns is one of the worst hit areas, where flooding has damaged homes and property. Flood victims have been taken to a town hall and churches for temporary shelter.

Further rainfall is expected. SABC said, "As the rain continues to intensify, residents continue to leave their homes to seek refuge."

