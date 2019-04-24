© REUTERS



US Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) on Tuesday called the Netanyahu government "racist," at a CNN Town Hall on Tuesday.The comments were made in response to a question of how he would maintain the strong relations between the United States and Israel, despite his criticism. The senator claimed that he is not anti-Israel, and noted that some members of his family live there and that he volunteered on a kibbutz decades ago."As a young man I spent a number of months in Israel, [and] worked on a kibbutz for while. I have family in Israel. I am not anti-Israel. But the fact of the matter is that Netanyahu is a right-wing politician who I think is treating the Palestinian people extremely unfairly," he said.Sanders defined himself as "100% pro Israel" but said that he would approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict differently than past administrations."In other words, the goal is to try to unite people and not just support one country, which is now run by a right-wing, dare I say,," he added.Israel has every right in the world to exist... in peace and security, and not be subjected to terrorist attacks." Sanders said."The United States gives billions of dollars a year to Israel in military aid - which [I] believe is not radical," Sanders said. "I just believe that the United States should deal with the Middle East on a level playing field basis. In other words, the goal must be to try to bring people together and not just support one country, which is now run by a right-wing - dare I say - racist government."