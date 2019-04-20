© David Graham



Earliest snow ever recorded in WA

Perth weather: Snow falls at Bluff Knoll as cold front knocks out power to WA homes https://t.co/4hGYT4tiq2 via @abcnews — David Graham (@Logisticsau) April 19, 2019



A white Easter? Dozens are hiking up to Bluff Knoll this long weekend to catch a glimpse of the extremely rare April snowfall.Locals couldn't have anticipated this: Snowboarding in Western Australia in April?The state's southwest had more than a Good Friday, with residents waking up to record snowfall. As predicted in news.com.au's weekend weather forecast, the Stirling Ranges have seen snow just in time for Easter — and for the first time in 49 years.The last recorded fall before this time was April 20, 1970, according to Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) records.And the frost could potentially spread across the Wheatbelt by Sunday morning.The unseasonal weather has seen Perth residents snow boarding in their yards and making their way to the 1099-metre tall bluffs to get their own snaps for social media. And those who couldn't make the trek, anticipated the traffic if they tried.BOM forecaster Matt Boterhoven told the ABC snow was an extremely rare occurrence in April."It's related to a very strong cold air mass moving over the southwest of the state, so when conditions get below freezing and there's precipitation, snow can form on top of Stirling Ranges."The cold snap also saw Albany and the Great Southern hit by hail at 1pm on Friday.With temps predicted to peak at 13C and 18C over the next couple of days, locals can expect Friday's cold front to stick around until Monday.