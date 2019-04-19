Society's Child
Facebook brings in Daily Caller affiliate for fact-checking mission
Splinter News
Fri, 19 Apr 2019 20:03 UTC
Facebook has added CheckYourFact.com to the already-crumbling list of its independent Poynter-certified fact checkers that identify and debunk false news stories shared on the website, Axios reported on Wednesday. CheckYourFact.com is better known as the "fact-check department" of the right-wing website the Daily Caller, co-founded by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
The site itself has run right-wing propaganda and misinformation about a variety of people and topics, such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and employed an editor who wrote for white nationalist Richard Spencer at the same time. It also published work from Jason Kessler, leader of the fatal "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. (The post has since been removed from the site.)
While the "Check Your Fact" arm says it's a non-partisan, for-profit subsidiary of the Daily Caller-and calls itself the "fact checking department" of the site in its Twitter bio - it's certainly alarming that an offshoot of a website spreading anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic messaging is now in charge of ensuring that such baseless biases and false reports aren't impacting Facebook users.
Facebook, however, has taken a very "it's out of my hands" approach with the addition of Check Your Fact. According to the Guardian, a Facebook spokesperson noted that any news organization can apply to be a fact-checker under the condition of becoming certified under the non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network, run by Poynter, the journalism ethics non-profit. Poynter, however, didn't reply to the Guardian's request for comment.
David Sivak, editor of Check Your Fact, insisted to the Guardian that the site's articles fact checks "fair, in-depth and hold figures on both sides of the political aisle accountable, including Trump." Right now, one of the three top stories on the website investigates, "FACT CHECK: IS 'BEETLEJUICE II' COMING TO THEATERS?"
2020 Facebook is going to be fantastic.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
Recent Comments
Oh. I thought it was going to be an article about how Russia was also The Big Bad Man in post-civil war USA (although, 'twas with better...
Well, I think it brings into credibility the so called public polls, to me they are nothing more than propaganda tools to sway the public opinion....
There is no plan. Trump is a Israeli puppet and his son in law is a pay to play whore to foreign interest groups and everything they do they do to...
Standing in the visitor's gallery in the South African Parliament in February 1995, I listened to MP Mac Maharaj say this: "When the government...
We grow our own kale as we did years ago in AK and find it delicious. People have to discover their own favorite and trustworthy veggies - and...
Comment: Sounds like the author is less interested in whether 'Check Your Fact' is doing a credible job, than in being offended that a portions of the staff does not boast the political bona fides she finds acceptable. Perhaps she should offer her services to redress the perceived imbalance? And yes, the existence of a second Beetlejuice movie might be of interest to some people.