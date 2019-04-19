© Facebook

Several people in and around Elyria are talking about athat occurred Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m.We checked with Elyria Fire who had no reports of any explosions.Elyria Police did take a call."We received one call last night from a resident who lives in the southeast part of the city. We responded but were unable to determine what caused it," Elyria Police Chief Duane P. Whitely said. "We have no information on what caused the "boom.""We also checked with Lorain County Dispatch and the only report of a loud noise they had last night was for loud music.In Carlisle Township, southeast of Elyria, Fire Chief Steven Higgins said they had no reports of any explosions, but agreed with one possible explanation.Could it have been someone shooting at an exploding target called Tannerite."That stuff is pretty loud," Chief Higgins said.Below is a viral video of a man nearly killed by a refrigerator that was filled with Tannerite.We have several calls out and will update the story if the mystery boom is ever discovered.