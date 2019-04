House-sized asteroid whizzes past Earth

© ESA/P. Carril



An asteroid the size of a house gave Earth a close shave today (April 18), passing nearer to our planet than any other space rock will for the rest of this year - that is, as far as we know.At the time, the asteroid was traveling at a relative speed of about 12,600 mph (20,300 km/h), according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory . NASA estimated that the speeding space rock's diameter is "within a factor of two" of 49 feet (15 meters), which means it may be up to 98 feet (30 meters) wide.NASA has classified 2019 GC6 as a "potentially hazardous" near-Earth object (NEO), but that doesn't mean that Earth was in danger when it flew by. The agency uses that term for any NEO that comes within 5 million miles (8 million km) of Earth's orbit and is massive enough "to cause significant damage on Earth," according to NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office To help keep Earth safe, NASA and other organizations around the world are constantly scanning the skies for new threats, cataloguing every space rock near Earth's orbit and studying new ways to stop an Earthbound asteroid before disaster strikes.You can watch 2019 GC6's orbit animation here