Puppet Masters
"Top priority": McConnell to introduce legislation raising legal age to buy tobacco in US to 21
Source
Thu, 18 Apr 2019 10:35 UTC
The Senate majority leader's move comes one day after he announced his reelection campaign and shows the changing politics of tobacco. While tobacco has long been a key industry in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell said he wants to change the law to discourage vaping and teenage nicotine addiction and improve Kentucky's public health.
"Their vaping products ... these young people may not know what chemicals they are putting in their bodies," McConnell said in Louisville, Ky. "Far too often, 18-year-olds in high school can legally buy vaping devices and share them with their classmates."
The move shows a tack toward pragmatic legislating for McConnell, who as Senate leader has primarily focused on confirming President Donald Trump's nominees in recent weeks. But he said he will move to fast-track his new proposal, which mimics new state laws across the country that raise the tobacco purchasing age, and said his bill is part of moving the Bluegrass State away from the "tobacco culture" on which it was "so dependent, for so long."
"I hope and expect this legislation to get strong bipartisan support in the Senate. As you know, I'm in a particularly good position to enact legislation and this will be a top priority," McConnell said.
The GOP leader also said there will be an exception for members of the military.
Quote of the Day
It must be remembered that the first job of any conspiracy, whether it be in politics, crime or within a business office, is to convince everyone else that no conspiracy exists. The conspirators' success will be determined largely by their ability to do this.
Recent Comments
SoTT, fire your headline writer again. The double negative doesn't mean what he thinks it means - it means the reverse of that! The headline...
It might be considered fair if they all could be shown the same compassion and sympathy that they showed their victim.
It probably could be said that most elites are completely out of touch with the reality which the majority exist in. But, they do do a lot of...
Interesting tie-in to epi-genetics and environmental capability of modifying gene expression; possibly a psychopath would not exactly be as we...
I read a convincing article a while ago supposing North Korea is actually a CIA-controlled proxy. Like Hamas being a Mossad proxy. A sock puppet...
Comment: It seems the move to raise the legal age for tobacco in the US is picking up apace. As noted in "Zealot" Illinois governor signs law raising buying age for nicotine products to 21: See also: