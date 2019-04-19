© Lachie Millard



A Brisbane father has saved his son from a dingo attack in Queensland after the animal dragged the sleeping child from a campervan.The 14-month-old was asleep with his parents on a remote part of Fraser Island when the dog entered the vehicle and bit the toddler's neck on Thursday night.The toddler began crying when the dingo dragged him away, alerting his parents.The child's father fought off the dog, snatching him from its jaws before chasing off several other dingoes.Flight paramedic Michael Porter said the attack "could've been a lot worse"."A toddler versus any kind of animal; sometimes they can have horrific injuries," he said."Considering the nature of the attack, he was very lucky to get away with the injuries that he had."The boy and his mother were airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in the early hours of Friday before being transferred to Queensland's Children's Hospital in Brisbane.RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot Frank Bertoli praised the child's parents for their quick thinking."If it wasn't for the parents and their quick thinking and fighting off the dingoes, he probably would've had more severe injuries," he said.Bertoli warned visitors to heed rangers' advice and stay away from dingoes."Be careful of your surrounds and always keep an eye out for everyone," he said.- With AAP