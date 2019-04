© اقای mr 100 rupee

More than 1 000 people have been killed across the world so far this year as a result of an unusually high number of landslides, according to landslides expert Dr. Dave Petley, Vice-President (Research and Innovation) at the University of Sheffield, UK., Petley said April 18."Significant losses have occurred in rainfall-induced events in Africa, South America, Southeast Asia and in East Asia, as well as in mining and construction induced landslides."In his latest post, showcasing a dramatic debris video, Petley said parts of the Himalayas are suffering from, with substantial losses from landslides and floods.The Jammu-Srinagar highway, for example, has been blocked repeatedly over the last few weeks, and there have been several fatal landslides in Pakistan this year already.