Himalayas landslide
© اقای mr 100 rupee
More than 1 000 people have been killed across the world so far this year as a result of an unusually high number of landslides, according to landslides expert Dr. Dave Petley, Vice-President (Research and Innovation) at the University of Sheffield, UK.

Even though the first 3 months of the year are usually the least active period, 2019 has already seen an unusual level of landsliding worldwide, with fatalities totaling over 1 000 to date, Petley said April 18.

"Significant losses have occurred in rainfall-induced events in Africa, South America, Southeast Asia and in East Asia, as well as in mining and construction induced landslides."

In his latest post, showcasing a dramatic debris video, Petley said parts of the Himalayas are suffering from unusual levels of pre-monsoon rainfall, with substantial losses from landslides and floods.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, for example, has been blocked repeatedly over the last few weeks, and there have been several fatal landslides in Pakistan this year already.