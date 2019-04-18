Facebook bans British far-right groups

© AFP

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday banned various far-right British groups including the English Defence League from its network for promoting hate and violence.Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram include Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party (BNP) and the National Front."We ban those who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence.Former BNP leader Nick Griffin and Britain First leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen have also been banned in the crackdown.Source: Agence France-Presse