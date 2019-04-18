Lepante highlighted recently released statistics that show there were 1062 anti-Christian acts in 2018, compared to just 100 anti-Muslim acts. Throughout 2018, no less than 875 churches in France were targeted."Two churches were vandalized per day," said Lepante, adding, "This government, this regime....including the Pope, including the cardinals, shut their mouth, say nothing when our churches are being vandalized, and in contrast, the minute there is a mosque that has a pot of pork sausage in front of it, there's immediately arrest and prison for the person who did it....apologies from the whole of France, the stigmatization of racism and so on, it's an absolutely unbearable double standard!"and that the left's response was to laugh while the perpetrators were acquitted.The journalist then cited the story of how a Pakistani migrant who had only been in the country two months caused "extensive damage" to the Basilica of Saint-Denis in Paris.said Lepante, before citing several examples of how leading leftist figures in France have openly called for the destruction of Paris' historical buildings and monuments and how political leaders don't "give a f*ck" about the situation."The situation is grave, the situation is scandalous, it's the pride of our history that is in the process of burning down," said Lepante.