People in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Western Wisconsin witnessed something rare Sunday night, April 14, when a bright meteor lit up the night sky.

Jason Doty of south Fargo caught this video the fireball on his doorbell camera at 11:20 p.m.

A fireball is a larger than average meteor, a rock in space that hits the atmosphere at high speed causing it to burn up.

Thousands of fireballs occur every day around the globe, but most are not seen because they are usually over the ocean.

