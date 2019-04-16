There were witness reports from Grand Forks all the way to the Twin Cities.A vibrant meteor lit up the sky from North Dakota to Wisconsin overnight, and Michael Stanga captured it on video around 2:30 a.m. as he looked to the northwest from Otsego, Minnesota.It was short-lived, but still presented an array of vibrant greens and blues as it moved through the night sky.Stanga's camera captured the fireball just after 2:30 a.m., but there were also 19 other reports of a meteor streaking through the sky around 11:20 p.m., according to the American Meteor Society.Those observations were reported from near Grand Forks and basically right down Interstate 94 into western Wisconsin. There was even a report out of Iowa."While it only lasted a few seconds, the fireball was moving at a slow/steady pace," said a woman who reported seeing it from Swift Falls, Minnesota."It was very bright, even with some clouds. It was a very surreal experience, I knew immediately I had witnessed something extraordinary!"