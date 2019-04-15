Science & Technology
NASA shares stunning video showing the raw vastness and scale of space
RT
Mon, 15 Apr 2019 10:50 UTC
In just the last few years, NASA has provided some incredible perspectives on our own planet, including stunning images of some of the Earth's most majesticnatural phenomena.
Not content with studying our own backyard, the agency has beamed back photos and videos from Mars thanks to its now-deceased rover, not to mention orbiting far-flung asteroids to try and understand the origins of the universe itself.
In an attempt to explain the vastness of their field of study, NASA helpfully put together a short explainer video showcasing the mindblowing scale of the Milky Way galaxy.
Nice to have a bit of perspective on a Monday, especially when the Game of Thrones season eight premiere is stealing the headlines.
Some were humbled by the video, while others were a little overwhelmed, to say the least.
NASA shares stunning video showing the raw vastness and scale of space
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
This isn't the first time the poles shifted, and obviously all life wasn't wiped out.
The video show the "huge" distances, culminating in the whole solar system at 100,000 LY across Meanwhile we have the "photo" of the black hole at...
Put more satellites into space and flood the planet with 5G ... do you think any of this can affect magnetic fields?
"Here's your something: 2,977 people dead by terrorism" 412 of the victims were emergency worker ... dispatched to their certain deaths once the...
When your that sick, the only possible career is in the police
Meanwhile we have the "photo" of the black hole at the center of M87 - this is 53 million LY away ... over 500 times the distance in the video
So now we get the above inane tweets from people gobsmacked by the size of our local galaxy ... yet they also lap up photos of black holes and probably believe NASA can really weight such things