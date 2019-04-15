Galaxy night sky
© REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
NASA has clocked up numerous amazing technological feats of engineering and ingenuity for decades, but a recent video from the space agency shows just how much work they have cut out for them.

In just the last few years, NASA has provided some incredible perspectives on our own planet, including stunning images of some of the Earth's most majesticnatural phenomena.

Not content with studying our own backyard, the agency has beamed back photos and videos from Mars thanks to its now-deceased rover, not to mention orbiting far-flung asteroids to try and understand the origins of the universe itself.

In an attempt to explain the vastness of their field of study, NASA helpfully put together a short explainer video showcasing the mindblowing scale of the Milky Way galaxy.



Nice to have a bit of perspective on a Monday, especially when the Game of Thrones season eight premiere is stealing the headlines.


Some were humbled by the video, while others were a little overwhelmed, to say the least.