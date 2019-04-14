Health & Wellness
New evidence shows dandelion root causes cancer cells to 'destroy themselves'
Sun, 14 Apr 2019 19:08 UTC
Researchers from the University of Windsor, Canada have been given over $200,000 in grant money to perform an elaborate study on the effects of using dandelion roots to treat cancer.
The leaves, flowers, and roots of dandelions have long been used in traditional medicine to treat digestive issues and urinary tract infections, and also to cleanse the liver. The dandelion is actually loaded with vitamins and minerals such as: A, C, D, E and B complex, calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese, copper, choline, and boron. I think it is safe to say that dandelion tea is actually a superfood.
Can Dandelions Actually Kill Cancer Cells?
Previous lab results have shown that the use of dandelion tea on leukaemia cells have caused the cancer cells to destroy themselves, which is known as apoptosis. A highly concentrated dandelion root formula has successfully been able to kill leukaemia, melanoma, and pancreatic cancer cells in lab mice.
Dr. Siyaram Pandey, a biochemist at the University of Windsor, has been studying the anti-cancer properties of dandelion root extract for over two years. He began his research after being approached by oncologist Dr. Caroline Hamm; she was curious about the benefit of dandelion root after witnessing several cancer patients improving after drinking the tea.
"To be honest I was very pessimistic," Pandey said in a statement. "She said it could be coincidental, but it couldn't hurt to see if there is anything."
After receiving a grant to continue the research Dr. Pandey and his team have announced their plans for a more comprehensive study that will be conducted using thirty cancer patients who have exhausted all other avenues for cancer treatment.
A Success Story
About three and a half years ago, John DiCarlo was admitted to the hospital with leukaemia. He underwent aggressive treatment with no signs of remission and was then sent home to spend his last days with his wife and four children.
According to DiCarlo, the cancer clinic suggested he try drinking dandelion tea; he returned to the clinic four months later and they discovered that he was in remission. He has been cancer free ever since.
Obviously, this is just one story and we can't be completely sure that it was the dandelion tea which sent John's cancer into remission, but it does lend some merit to the research.
We do not yet know the results of the study and more research needs to be done to determine whether or not dandelion roots can actually kill cancer cells in humans, but this does seem very promising, and with that, very exciting!
