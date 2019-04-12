© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A newborn is in a critical condition after being attacked by a dog.The baby boy, who is six weeks old, was attacked at an address in Hawick, in the Scottish Borders, at 4.35pm yesterday.He was rushed to Borders General Hospital and then transferred to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Sick Children via an air ambulance.Hawick councillor Davie Paterson confirmed the boy's condition 'could be a matter of life and death'.He said: 'It's an absolute tragedy and it's going to hit the town hard. 'I don't know the full circumstances of what happened but from what I'm hearing the child could be scarred for life. 'I was told about it with the council yesterday and I was absolutely horrified.'A police spokesman said officers were investigating the incident.He added: 'About 4.35pm on Thursday April 11 2019, emergency services were called to an address in Hawick after a report of a baby being attacked by a dog.'A baby boy has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. 'Officers remain in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.' A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: 'We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported a child patient to Borders General Hospital.'Our trauma team then airlifted the child to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.'