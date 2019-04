© Reuters/Miraflores Palace



which has been grappling with shortages of medicine and basic supplies amid a severe economic crisis.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday thatThe announcement was made after Maduro met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, in Caracas.Maurer sat down with Maduro on Tuesday evening as he wrapped up his five-day tour of the Latin American country, which reportedly saw the Red Cross officials gain unprecedented access to its most secretive facilities, including military-run prisons.In the wake of what Maduro described as "an extraordinary meeting" with the Red Cross chief, he said that the agreement has been reached to "work together with the organizations of the United Nations, the UN, to bring Venezuela all the support, all the humanitarian aid that can be brought."He stressed thatThe issue of aid shipments to Venezuela has been heavily politicized by the US-backed opposition led by Juan Guaido, recognized by many Western countries as the "interim president" of Venezuela.In late February, ostensible aid convoys endorsed by Washington attempted to smuggle cargo into Venezuela across the border from Colombia.It was only the following month that the mainstream media admitted It was also revealed by Caracas thatVenezuela, battling with economic turmoil fueled by rampant inflation, power blackouts and ensuing water shortages, has not been left without help since it plunged into the crisis. Maduro has noted the humanitarian assistance his country has been receiving from its long-time allies, such as China, Russia, Turkey and India, as well as the the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).