almounds
Frosts and hailstorms in recent days

The fruit and almond productions have been the most affected by the frosts and hailstorms recorded in recent days in practically the whole Iberian Peninsula, according to Agroseguro.

The first estimates point to more than 12,200 hectares of crops being hit.
The frosts have caused the most damages. More than 6,000 hectares of almonds have been affected, especially in the province of Albacete, which accounts for more than half of the affected acreage. Meanwhile, 4,000 hectares of fruit trees have also been damaged, especially in the Region of Murcia, due to the low temperatures registered since the early morning of March 27. Frosts have also caused damage to fruit crops in Albacete, Zaragoza, the Region of Valencia, Navarre and La Rioja.

The hailstorms which have been recorded this weekend across Spain have mostly hit fruit trees in Aragon and Extremadura.

Agroseguro has already started planning the assessment work, so it is important that the insured parties file their claims as quickly as possible. The damages caused by this type of events are covered by the combined agricultural insurance system.

Source: SERVIMEDIA