The GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) capture a meteor in NE Oklahoma around 5:20pm. The meteor was visible across much of the area and a large green fireball.The meteor created a smoke trail as it burned across the sky; Tisha Rowley shot this picture of the smoke.The meteor generated a sonic boom as it burned entering Earth's atmosphere; the boom was heard across much of our area.If you heard a low rumble or something that sounded like "thunder" in the distance between 5:20-5:25pm: you heard the meteor.