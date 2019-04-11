Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
Thu, 04 Apr 2019 22:09 UTC
The GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) capture a meteor in NE Oklahoma around 5:20pm. The meteor was visible across much of the area and a large green fireball.
The meteor created a smoke trail as it burned across the sky; Tisha Rowley shot this picture of the smoke.
If you heard a low rumble or something that sounded like "thunder" in the distance between 5:20-5:25pm: you heard the meteor.
#FreeJulian
Why did they force us to close the banks? To instil fear in people. And spreading fear is called terrorism. They are unanimous in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred. I shall wear the creditors' loathing with pride.
- Yanis Varoufakis
Comment: A daytime meteor was also seen earlier that day over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia