With Democratic frontrunner Cory Booker mulling plans to compensate descendants of slaves, the controversial campaign issue has some hoping it could tackle racial inequality, and others saying we need to let sleeping dogs lie.making it a lot more tricky to know who should being paying whom. Moreover, today's politicians are not looking at the issue in earnest:Attorney and author Reese Everson calls that argument "ridiculous," saying that if she stole a large sum of money from someone, her death would not stop her victim from trying to get the money back.Is it too late to repay the victims of this dark chapter in American history, or are we making things worse by passing the buck? Watch the full debate on RT.