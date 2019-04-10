Puppet Masters
Democrats mull reparations for slavery as a political tool for attention in 2020 election
RT
Wed, 10 Apr 2019 21:36 UTC
Conservative commentator Anthony Brian Logan says that while reparations for slavery may have made sense immediately after the fact, "150 years" have passed since then, making it a lot more tricky to know who should being paying whom. Moreover, today's politicians are not looking at the issue in earnest: "It's no more than a campaign promise from Democratic hopefuls trying to get some kind of attention."
Attorney and author Reese Everson calls that argument "ridiculous," saying that if she stole a large sum of money from someone, her death would not stop her victim from trying to get the money back.
Is it too late to repay the victims of this dark chapter in American history, or are we making things worse by passing the buck? Watch the full debate on RT.
Reader Comments
Shalom
What evidence is there that this is specifically a white on black thing ... White people use to be abducted and sold into slavery too
Have you ever noticed genocides such as the between the Hutus and Tutsis ... both side have black skin
Do you really think that a advanced black nation would not abuse other blacks (or whites) in the rest of the world
They acquired slaves primarily on their expeditions to Eastern Europe and the British Isles.
They could also obtain Viking slaves at home, as crimes like murder and thievery were punished with slavery.
For example, a woman who stole could be punished by being forced to become her victim’s slave.
Slave trading also existed before the Viking period, but with the numerous territories that the Vikings conquered and their extensive trading networks, slavery could now operate within a system and bring them great wealth
[Link]
the Slavic peoples of Eastern Europe were for a long period an obvious target for European and Nordic slave traders. It is from this area that the term “slave” originates.. and an interesting comment about gender neutrality ... only Free People were allowed genders
Slaves were people without any personal rights. This is reflected, for example, in Norwegian legal language, in which slaves and slave women are referred to using the neuter gender. The masculine gender, on the other hand, is used for free people.