Now that President Donald Trump has finally been exonerated from the always farcical Big Lie of Collusion with Russia in the 2016 election, the US leader had better watch out:Trump needs to recognize he is a modern version of Shakespeare's King Henry IV, a monarch who can never afford to rest.The two years of hysteria in fact were far from unsuccessful. They failed to topple Trump from office or separate and discredit him with his potent domestic political base.Instead, the United States continues to plunge ever more deeply into reckless, unconditional support for the dangerously volatile, irresponsible and local regimes in Georgia and Ukraine. To Otto von Bismarck and George Kennan alike this would have been incomprehensible. They would have regarded it as insane.On unexpectedly winning power, President Trump was entirely serious in his commitment to "drain the swamp" of Washington: That is the real reason the old US establishment hated him so much. The hysterical lies about a totally fictional and absurd "collusion" nevertheless pinned him down on the defensive for two years - half a full presidential term.Trump needs to watch out. He has defied the US security establishment in ways no president has dared to do since John F. Kennedy. And behind his public posturing, Trump has never been a fool. Much of his tacking to the militaristic right on issues from Russia to China may well be seen as a recognition that he has to yield to many Deep State pressures to prevent the number and power of his enemies isolating him and becoming overwhelming. Richard Nixon, after all, was only forced to leave office when he had alienated most of both the liberal left and the hardline right against him.Trump is right to celebrate the collapse of the Russia Collusion narrative against him.The peace of the world still depends fundamentally on the Washington and Moscow steering clear of direct conflict and constructively and cautiously managing relations with each other.But the most dangerous thing Trump could now do is to let down his guard. His many enemies are still out there, seething with hatred and frustration, eager to assault him with new, ever more poisonous and fantastic lies.Trump may enjoy a brief lull while his coalition of enemies licks their wounds and humiliations in the shadows. And it may take them some time - probably weeks rather than months - to come up with their next set of new lies. Or the next set of assaults may be more direct.William Shakespeare would have understood Trump's dilemma perfectly.We forget how Shakespeare's historical tragedies were also political thrillers all filled with mind-bogglingly complex plots and intrigues. Whenever one intrigue failed, the villains - and even the heroes - simply moved on to concoct a new one.That was power politics in Renaissance royal courts as Shakespeare understood it. He would have made a perfect National Security Adviser in 21st Century Washington.