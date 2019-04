© Natan Dvir



A Nxivm cult member who secretly pleaded guilty last week to charges of racketeering conspiracy admitted to keeping her own personal slave locked in a room for two years, newly unsealed court documents reveal.The 42-year-old defendant also admitted during the proceeding to being a member of Nxivm's secret inner organization, DOS, which prosecutors have accused of starving and branding women.At least one DOS member was also coerced into having sex with cult leader Keith Raniere, according to the government."I'm very sorry for my poor decision-making and decisions that result in the harm to others and not the just victims in this case but to hundreds of members of our community and their friends and families as well," Salzman said during the hearing.Salzman faces up 20 years behind bars on charges of racketeering conspiracy, but prosecutors could recommend she face less time under a cooperation agreement.Salzman's mother, Nancy Salzman, is the only other Nxian to plead guilty . Nancy Salzman's lawyers adamantly denied last month that she was cooperating against her co-defendants in any way.Lauren Salzman's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.