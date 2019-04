© Reuters / Tyrone Siu



Beijing has warned the US against stationing service personnel at a de-facto American embassy in Taipei, after the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) admitted to having a detachment of armed US guard on-site for over a decade."The US sending military personnel to Taiwan under whatever pretext constitutes a violation of the one-China principle," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday,While rumors of American Marines being posted in Taipei have circulated for a while, the institute has never acknowledged their presence, until Wednesday."Since 2005, US government personnel detailed to AIT have included active duty military, including service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines," AIT Spokesperson Amanda Mansour revealed , noting thatMansour added that US soldiers will also be stationed to secure AIT's new offices when they officially open on May 6., but his actions have left Beijing questioning the sincerity of his pledge. Besides the repeated transits of US warships through the Taiwan Strait, Beijing has also repeatedly expressed concerns over Trump's military support to Taiwan and deepening US ties with the island via the Taiwan Travel Act.