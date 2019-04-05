chart
March delivered 12 major quakes, (Mag 6 or higher) with the biggest being a Mag 7.0 - 25km NNE of Azangaro, Peru on the first day of March.

All 12 major quakes in March were recorded around the Pacific ring of fire, see map here.

So far, 2019 has recorded 33 major quakes with the biggest being a Mag 7.5 - 117km ESE of Palora, Ecuador in February, see the video below.

30 of the 33 major quakes recorded this year happened along the Pacific ring of fire.