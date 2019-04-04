© RT



Emmanuel Macron is known as an advocate of combating pollution globally, but did he succeed in doing so in France?looks like an idyllic seaside city in southern France, but it accommodates a sizeable port and industrial facilities, including oil refineries, chemical factories and steel plants. Day and night, all of these are releasing toxic fumes into the air, RT's Charlotte Dubenskij reported.Residents claim that these compounds are having a devastating effect on their health, with the number ofsaid Daniel Moutet, president of a local environmental group.Moutet, who has diabetes, explained that the. "Just 50km from here, none of this is happening, so this is a local problem," he added.Local industries maintain that they meet the highest environmental standards possible. The Esso refinery, for instance, which produces seven million tons of petroleum products a year, said it halved its sulfur emissions over the past 10 years while reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by two-thirds, according to AFP.President Emmanuel Macron has consistently urged world leaders to take a stand against pollution and climate change.And a year earlier, he derided Donald Trump's decision to walk out from the Paris Climate Accord, saying: "We all share the same responsibility - make our planet great again."These statements don't seem to play well with people in Fos-sur-Mer, however.a local man told RT. "There's plenty of work to be done," another said.Environmental concerns are likely to become a major issue in the upcoming European Parliament elections in May. Many green parties have joined the race in the hope of performing better than they did in national elections.