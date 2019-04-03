CNN's entire prime time line up garnered 2,474,000 total viewers compared to Carlson's 3,475,000 total viewers.
Ratings from Nielsen Media Research for 03/25-03/29:
- FOX News Tucker Carlson: 3,475,000 total viewers; 625,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic
- CNN Cooper: 810,000 total viewers; 203,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic
- CNN Cuomo: 875,000 total viewers; 217,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic
- CNN Lemon: 789,000 total viewers; 228,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic
At first, CNN responded to the blow out in ratings with CNN's Brian Stelter claiming: "Since the letter's release on Sunday, there hasn't been much news."
After Stelter's claim was widely mocked, CNN launched a new attack on Fox News, specifically targeting Carlson - after Carlson dominated their entire prime time line up.
"Over the last month, Tucker Carlson's commercial breaks have had only a smattering of ads from lesser-known brands," CNN tweeted on Tuesday night. "It might be a new normal for the Fox News host, who has endured ad boycott campaigns since he made racist remarks on immigrants in December."
CNN's report promoted the attacks against Carlson from far-left Media Matters, despite the fact that Media Matters' president came under intense fire last month after it was revealed that he wrote multiple racist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic things before running Media Matters.
CNN reported: "And the ad exodus revved up once more last month, after the liberal watchdog Media Matters unearthed a number of misogynistic and racist remarks that Carlson made on a radio show."
The Daily Caller reported last month that Media Matters President Angelo Carusone was "leading a boycott campaign against Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller News Foundation, in an attempt to get him fired."
"Carusone and Media Matters, which openly pine for the destruction of Fox News,have justified the left-wing boycott campaign by pointing to a number of statements that Carlson made on a radio shock jock show between 2006 and 2011," The Daily Caller continued. "But Carusone has his own track record of inflammatory statements. Carusone's now-defunct blog included degrading references to 'trannies,' 'jewry' and Bangladeshis, records maintained by the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine show."
Aside from CNN's non-stop coverage of Russia over the last two years and its overwhelmingly negative coverage of Trump, CNN also has a serious credibility problem as surveys have found that they are viewed as the least trustworthy cable news network.
Carlson responded to the far-left's attempts to silence him in a fiery statement on Fox News, saying: "One of the only places left in the United States where independent thoughts are allowed is right here, the opinion hours on this network. Just a few hours in a sea of television programming. It's not much, relatively speaking. For the Left, it's unacceptable. They demand total conformity.
"For now, just two points to leave you with. First, FOX News is behind us, as they have been since the very first day. Toughness is a rare quality in a TV network, and we are grateful for that," Carlson continued. "Second, we've always apologized when we're wrong, and will continue to do that. That's what decent people do. They apologize. But we will never bow to the mob. Ever. No matter what."