© Iain Leach



The Dutch butterfly population shrunk by at least 84% between 1890 and 2017, national statistics agency CBS and the Vlinderstichting report.The new figures are based on an analysis of long-term data resulting from a national measuring programme developed by the two organisations.Three years ago scientists recorded a growth in some types of butterfly for the first time since monitoring began in the early 1990s, especially among rare species such as the dark green fritillary. However, the latest figures show that their number is declining again.. The figures show that where natural environments have been restored rare butterflies have returned.According to this year's red list for butterflies in the Netherlands,