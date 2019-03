© Global Look Press / mb2



After putting all its eggs in the Russiagate conspiracy-theory 'basket' only to be let down by the contents (or lack thereof) of the Mueller report, MSNBC - and its top attraction, Rachel Maddow - are hemorrhaging viewers.An MSNBC insider spilled the beans to the Daily Beast, assuring them that no one at the network was panicking."It was obviously a big couple of nights for Fox," they said.#Resistance media reactions to Mueller's "no more indictments" recommendation have varied wildly, from desperate pleas to "wait and see" what's in the full report to claims that Mueller himself was compromised, or asking the wrong questions, all along. Maddow herself seems to have chosen the "denial" route:Maddow's privileged status as Queen of the Russiagaters has largely insulated her from the standard journalistic responsibilities of telling the truth, fact-checking, and otherwise maintaining a reality-based narrative , but the Beast cited "many producers" at MSNBC who had noticeably backed away from other fiery preachers of the Russiagate gospel, like Malcolm "Russia has been plotting to invade the US for 20 years! Also memes are cruise missiles" Nance.Despite the temporary ratings death spiral,And Trumpworld has already begun distributing that meat, blasting a memo to all TV news producers on Monday night that was half victory lap, half threat."At this point, there must be introspection from the media who facilitated the reckless statements and a serious evaluation of how such guests are considered and handled in the future," the missive chided, mentioning some of the worst offenders - including former CIA director John Brennan and Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez - by name.