"Mr Farage is here - this is a surprise to me because I though the was marching somewhere in Britain, a 200 miles march? But he is here? How many miles have you done, two miles, something like that?" the Belgian MEP said.



"You remind me more and more, I don't know if you know him, of Field Marshall Hague in Black Adder. You know? Sitting in the first World War in his office in London and you're sitting here in Strasbourg while your own people are marching through the rain and the cold. That is the way you're taking your responsibility."

Nigel Farage has likened Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement to the Treaty of Versailles after the First World War, claiming it represents a "betrayal".The former Ukip leader claimed the financial settlement was similar to the reparations imposed in Germany and that the inclusion of Northern Ireland in an EU customs area was like the annexation of Alsace-Lorraine.The post-WWI treaty was key in Adolf Hitler's early rise to power and was central to the right-wing "stab in the back" myth that Germany was sold out by its civilian leaders."We're witnessing a slow- motion betrayal - perhaps the greatest betrayal of any democratic vote in the history of our nation. The reason is of course this withdrawal treaty," Mr Farage said in a speech in the European Parliament."I'll go back to the First World War: we won the war but we had the treaty of Versailles. We have a reparations bill of 39 billion we have to pay, but nothing in return."We have the annexation of a part of our national territory in the shape of Northern Ireland. This treaty is a bad peace, it is unacceptable, it is not Brexit, and it will not pass."In fact, the financial settlement or so-called "divorce bill" represents commitmentsby the UK government to fund projects and pensions of its own civil servants.Under the final withdrawal agreement plan Northern Ireland would be in the same customs union as the UK, but would have to follow some single market rules.The eurosceptic politician was publicly mocked on Wednesday morning by European Parliament Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt over his failed Brexit protest march - which he abandoned, despite grand plans to walk across the UK.Mr Farage quit Ukip in December amid a party meltdown over its links with far-right figure Tommy Robinson.His new Brexit Party is polling around five per cent and has also been rocked by a series of racism scandals, including the resignation of its leader, who shared messages that referred to "white genocide".