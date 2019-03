© Reuters / Neil Hall

NGOs under umbrella of government grants

Bogeyman Russia builds 'artificial reality'

UK spies scope out info-warriors

A seventh batch of Integrity Initiative leaks has been dumped by hackers, revealing British government plans to build an umbrella network of organizations across Europe focused exclusively on countering 'Russian disinformation.'Hackers, claiming to be linked to the Anonymous collective, have been dumping batches of Integrity Initiative (II) documents online since November 2018, gradually uncovering a major UK government-funded project which secretly conducted Europe-wide anti-Russia influence campaigns. Earlier leaks led the II to make their public Twitter account temporarily private and to completely wipe their website pending an "investigation" into the situation.The latest batch reveals a UK-funded program called the EXPOSE Network, which aimed to "upskill" existing "counter-disinformation" organizations by offering grants and training,(FCO) to "ensure effectiveness." Organizations named in the proposal for the project, the Prague-based European Values think tank, and(a project of the arms-manufacturer-funded Atlantic Council). The hackers claim it was these groups and a couple of others which were among the "most eager" to receive nearly £10 million ($13.2 million) in potential government funding, which would be dished out over three years between the summer of 2018 and March 2021.Andy Pryce, the FCO's head of counter-disinformation and media development, met with two consortia, one of which is known as the ZINC network (and includes Bellingcat and DFRL), in August 2018 concerning their involvement in the EXPOSE Network.Contractors taking part in the FCO project should be able to "handle sensitive information," have an "awareness of acting on behalf of HMG" (Her Majesty's Government),. Contractors should also be able to ensure that the network's outputs are "used by a wide range of media outlets" and "gain prominence on social media." 118-page report titled "Upskilling to Upscale" examines a number of organizations across multiple regionsAs with most Integrity Initiative leaks so far,, with the very first line of the report denouncing "Kremlin-backed disinformation" and focusing exclusively thereafter on Russian "disinformation."In Georgia and the Balkans, the report claims,- a claim that, essentially, anyone who is critical of the EU or the West is a Russian propagandist.Another newly leaked document reads almost like a sci-fi script and explains how "Russian active measures" can be understood and countered. Russia does not just pose a potential military threat to Britain, it says,The FCO proposed a budget of £20,000 ($26,375) to cover two specialists at a rate of £250 ($330) per day to identify Russian "active measures" and determine whether there is a "single playbook" from which they are orchestrated. The FCO expected a report detailing the results of the investigation, which would help them "neutralize" these so-called active measures.As part of the latest dump, the leakers also posted what they said was one of many "strictly confidential reports" prepared for the FCO by British spies "who travel around the world" to "measure the capabilities of potential agents." The partly redacted document appears to provide detailed information on a certain "media monitoring outfit," the name and location of which are redacted. A "key figure" at the organization is named as David Schraven, a German journalist. The report about the monitoring group is broken down into information about its "general reputation," its "corporate verification," its "political exposure [to Russia]," its "issues with the authorities," its "donors" and "potential conflicts of interest."According to his Twitter bio, Schraven works for Correctiv.org, which is listed in another leaked document as one of the German organizations countering disinformation in Europe - so it is possible that the entire redacted document is about Correctiv.- and growth of its social media profiles was singled out in previous documents as being crucial to its success. In a statement on the new leaks, the hackers said Duncan had "shamelessly lied" to MPs about the initiative.