© REUTERS/Desmond Boylan



Less work, but fewer hangs?

© The Conversation

© The Conversation

A new cultural norm

Ask a teen today how she communicates with her friends, and she'll probably hold up her smartphone. Not that she actually calls her friends; it's more likely that she texts them or messages them on social media.Today's teens - the generation I call " iGen " that's also called Gen Z - are constantly connected with their friends via digital media, spending as much as nine hours a day on average with screens.How might this influence the time they spend with their friends in person?What if we zoomed out and compared how often previous generations of teens spent time with their friends to how often today's teens are doing so? And what if we also saw how feelings of loneliness differed across the generations?To do this, my co-authors and I examined trends in how 8.2 million U.S. teens spent time with their friends since the 1970s.After studying two large, nationally representative surveys, we found that although the amount of time teens spent with their friends face to face has declined since the 1970s, the drop accelerated after 2010 - just as smartphones use started to grow.It's not because they are spending more time on work, homework or extracurricular activities. Today's teens hold fewer paid jobs, homework time is either unchanged or down since the 1990s, and time spent on extracurricular activities is about the same.We wondered if these trends would have implications for feelings of loneliness, which are also measured in one of the surveys.Among 12th graders, 39 percent said they often felt lonely in 2017, up from 26 percent in 2012. Thirty-eight percent said they often felt left out in 2017, up from 30 percent in 2012. In both cases, the 2017 numbers were all-time highs since the questions were first asked in 1977, with loneliness declining among teens before suddenly increasing.As previous studies have shown, we did find that those teens who spent more time on social media also spent more time with their friends in person.So why have in-person social interactions been going down, overall, as digital media use has increased?It has to do with the group versus the individual.Imagine a group of friends that doesn't use social media. This group regularly gets together, but the more outgoing members are willing to hang out more than others, who might stay home once in a while. Then they all sign up for Instagram. The social teens are still more likely to meet up in person, and they're also more active on their accounts.However, the total number of in-person hangs for everyone in the group drops as social media replaces some face-to-face time.Higher levels of loneliness are just the tip of the iceberg. Rates of depression and unhappiness also skyrocketed among teens after 2012, perhaps because spending more time with screens and less time with friends isn't the best formula for mental health.The result is a generation of teens who are lonelier than ever before.