The Israeli military has begun striking the Gaza strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house near Tel Aviv.Palestinian militant group Hamas is accused of firing a rocket into Israel from Gaza early on Monday. The rocket hit a family home in Moshav Mishmeret, near the capital of Tel Aviv, injuring seven people.Returning to Israel on Monday, Netanyahu vowed to respond "forcefully." US President Donald Trump lent his support to the Israeli strikes, recognizing Israel's "right to defend itself."There are no casualty or damage reports yet from the latest airstrikes.Israel has closed the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossing points and opened bomb shelters near the strip in preparation for a Palestinian response.The rocket fire and subsequent retaliation comes less than two weeks after the IDF and Hamas exchanged rocket fire.Amidst the chaos in Gaza, Trump and Netanyahu held a joint conference in Washington, announcing Trump's signing of a declaration recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, seized from Syria during the Six-Day War of 1967.