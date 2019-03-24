Four Iranian border guards rescued by Pakistani security forces after they were abducted by militants have returned to Tehran, state media report.Their commander, Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, who heads Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), greeted the guards.Pakistani military officials said earlier that their security forces had rescued four Iranian soldiers who"Terrorists of a proscribed organization were reported to have entered Pakistan from the Afghanistan side along with abducted Iranian soldiers," the Pakistani military said."After exchange of fire, four Iranian soldiers [were] recovered," it continued.The Pakistani statement did not say when the abductions took place or which group had taken the guards captive.