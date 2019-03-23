La Rinconada, which lies at over 5km above sea level, is the highest settlement in the world; a gold mining town, a concentration of misery, a community of about 50,000 inhabitants, many of whom have been poisoned by mercury. A place where countless women and children get regularly raped, where law and order collapsed quite some time ago, where young girls are sent to garbage dumps in order to 'recycle' terribly smelling waste, and where almost all the men work in beastly conditions, trying to save at least some money, but where most of them simply ruin their health, barely managing to stay alive.
I decided to travel to La Rinconada precisely during these days when the socialist Venezuela is fighting for its survival. I drove there as the European elites in Bolivia were trying to smear the enormously popular and successful President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, while the elections were approaching.
As in so many places in the turbo-capitalist and pro-Western Peru, La Rinconada is like a tremendous warning: this is how Venezuela and Bolivia used to be before Hugo Chavez and Evo Morales. This is where Washington wants the entire Latin America to return to. Like those monstrous and hopeless slums surrounding Lima, La Rinconada should be a call to arms.
We leave the city of Puno in the morning, passing along the magnificent shores of Lake Titicaca, which with a surface elevation of 3,812 meters (12,506ft), is the highest navigable lake in the world, shared by Peru and Bolivia.
"From the Peruvian side, the lake is getting poisoned by mercury," explained Freddy, a mining expert. "La Rinconada and its gold mines are still very far, but the River Ramis is now bringing contaminated water from the area, particularly from the mining town of Ananea, directly into the lake."
I used to work in Peru during the so called 'Dirty War', fought between two Communist guerillas (the Maoist Shining Path and the Marxist, pro-Cuban MRTA) and the Peruvian state, which officially ended in 1992. Since then, the rural misery of Peru has not changed: dwellings made of earth, the desperate faces of villagers, and almost no social services, have remained. Right across the border, in socialist Bolivia, life in the countryside improves dramatically, continuously. But not here; not in Peru. And so, tens of thousands of anxious men are 'going up', reaching tremendous heights, risking their lives and ruining their heath, for at least a tiny chance to find gold, and to escape the endemic misery.
"I was totally broke. We just had a baby. I had no idea what to do. And so, I told my family that I am going to La Rinconada. My wife stood up and said: 'If you go, you will never return. And if you do, you will not be the man that I love, anymore. You stay in Puno and work here. I will work, too. We will somehow manage. 'Don't you know: La Rinconada is a death sentence.' I stayed. She was right. I saw people who went and came back totally destroyed."
The views are magnificent, but the countryside is covered by garbage. The river is filthy. The llamas are eating garbage, cars are being washed in the rapids, and entire villages appear to be abandoned, turned into ghost towns.
After more than four hours of driving, after insane, neck-breaking serpentines, the first mines appear on the horizon. Then more filth, primitive machinery, and a mining town - Ananea.
"Sometimes, miners from La Rinconada, escape here. Ananeo is a bit below, and safer. We have water here. There, it is all poisoned; by mercury and other horrible stuff. You know the concept, how they work up there: 29 days they are laboring for free, and then for one day a month, they are allowed to grab what they find. It is a gamble: if they are lucky, they get rich during that one day. Or they find very little, or nothing. And even if they do, at night, it can get stolen from them."
She sounds old, maternal, compassionate, concerned. She has seen it all, it appears.
We pay and drive up.
The guards are obviously very unhappy about our presence. Still, I manage to film and photograph, and then we drive even further up.
The piles of garbage appear. Behind them, two tremendous mountains covered by snow. And an ironic metal sign: "Welcome to La Rinconada, Do not litter."
I have seen a lot, on all the continents, but La Rinconada is truly 'unique'.
In the main square, heavy drinking is in progress. It is dangerous to photograph here. I hide; use zoom. Two plastered miners are lying on their stomachs, and someone is throwing food into their open mouths, as if it was feeding time in a zoo.
"25," comes the ready answer. I guess 15, at most. But their faces are covered.
"How dangerous is it here?" I ask one of the miners.
He replies readily: "Very dangerous, but we have no choice."
"Do people get injured on jobs? Do they get killed?"
"Of course. It happens very often. We are all taking risks. Some people get horrible injuries, others die. If they cannot treat them here, they take them to Ananeo, and if they are lucky, to a Juliaca hospital. Others are left here to die. It's life. Some get saved, some don't."
Do they blame capitalism, the extreme savage pro-market system, adopted by their country?
"It's life," I hear the same fatalistic reply.
All they know is that they were barely surviving on Altiplano, and that they are fighting for their lives, here, in La Rinconada.
"It is not just mercury," I am told. "Everything here is mixed: poisons related to mining, urine, sh*t, urban waste..."
The altitude is hitting me hard. 4,000 in Puno is bad; over 5,000 here is fatal. I am being held by two people as I film on the edge of a ravine, in order not to fall down.
Somehow, in a very twisted way, I acknowledge that the vistas around me are beautiful, stunning. I am impressed. Impressed by the ability of human beings to survive under almost any conditions.
People gain nothing; almost nothing. A miner makes 800 to 1,000 soles (roughly $250 to $300) per month. Private companies and corrupt government gain billions. Once again, Latin America is getting poorer. But the West is not pushing for 'regime change' in Peru, or in Paraguay, or Brazil. This is how it is supposed to be; this is how Washington likes it.
Another miner dares to talk to me:
"Most of the gold goes abroad. But before it does... If gangs do not rob us, miners, at night, they often murder small middlemen, those who buy gold directly from us."
Is he scared?
"Everyone here is scared," he confirms. "Scared and sick. This is hell."
"It is like a war..." I utter.
"It is a war," he confirms.
But almost nobody comes here to report and to investigate. The life of a poor Peruvian person is worth nothing; nothing at all.
While I work, I feel that hell is near, it is here. It is not abstract, religious: it is real. But it could, it should be stopped.
Andre Vltchek is a philosopher, novelist, filmmaker and investigative journalist. He has covered wars and conflicts in dozens of countries. Three of his latest books are revolutionary novel "Aurora" and two bestselling works of political non-fiction: "Exposing Lies Of The Empire" and "Fighting Against Western Imperialism". View his other books here. Andre is making films for teleSUR and Al-Mayadeen. After having lived in Latin America, Africa and Oceania, Vltchek presently resides in East Asia and the Middle East, and continues to work around the world. He can be reached through his website and his Twitter.