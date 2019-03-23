Earth Changes
Nebraska faces over $1.3 billion in flood losses
NPR
Thu, 21 Mar 2019 07:58 UTC
Heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt have caused catastrophic flooding across the Missouri River Basin, and three-fourths of Nebraska's 93 counties have declared an emergency, Gov. Pete Ricketts said. The cost of the damage has surpassed $1.3 billion, state officials said, according to The Associated Press. That includes $449 million in damage to roads, levees and other infrastructure; $440 million in crop losses; and $400 million in cattle losses.
Ricketts estimated that more than 2,000 homes and 340 businesses were damaged or destroyed by the flood, at a cost of $85 million. The state is seeking a federal disaster declaration, which would quickly free up funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Ricketts spoke with Vice President Pence this week to discuss the flood damage. In the phone call, Pence told the president "it was some of the worst flooding he had ever seen in his life," Ricketts relayed to reporters. "I think that will help the president make the decision to sign that disaster declaration."
Ricketts said that, in terms of how many places have been affected by the flooding, "I don't think there's ever been a disaster this widespread in Nebraska."
In Iowa, treatment plants shut down and left residents of two cities without fresh water, the AP reported. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would also be asking President Trump for an expedited disaster declaration.
The National Weather Service says that "major to historic river flooding" will continue across parts of the Mississippi and Missouri river basins. Flooding is also a threat across parts of the Northwest and Northern Plains as well, the National Weather Service said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Rare moonbow captured over UK's Cumbria heralds arrival of spring
- Nebraska faces over $1.3 billion in flood losses
- Strange virus may be killing turtles in St. Johns River, Florida
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson: No American citizen has been charged with Russian collusion as per Mueller Report
- Michael Behe: One man's battle with Darwinian evolution
- BNP founder Nick Griffin: 'We were offered big money by Zionists in 2007 under two conditions: That we attack Islam, and never criticize the banking system'
- Just business: British & US investors gobble up Russian government bonds
- Suicide leading cause of death among children aged 10 to 14 in Japan
- Frankfurt air traffic suspended after 2 drones spotted
- Best of the Web: Desperate measures: French government deploys soldiers to enforce Yellow Vest protest bans in central Paris, Toulouse, Bordeaux
- 'Fake feminist!' WATCH female MP blast Trudeau in Parliament for 'silencing' strong women
- Modi election magic: India's rupee went from Asia's worst to best currency
- House Dems ignore base, battle Trump for Israel's approval with anti-boycott law as AIPAC looms
- Juan Guaido's chief of staff arrested by Venezuelan authorities
- Dealbreaker? North Korea demanded US remove nuclear umbrella from Guam, Hawaii - Fmr CIA Korea Chief
- No profiting from hate: Online bookstores pull manifesto by mass shooter Breivik after outcry
- America's Venezuela strategy: Coup by decree, enforced by fake narratives
- The Supreme Court sides with Trump on the detention of immigrants
- Foreign Secretary Hunt: UNHRC ignored our concerns regarding Israel; now we must act
- Brexit: Govt puts military on standby in event of no deal
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson: No American citizen has been charged with Russian collusion as per Mueller Report
- BNP founder Nick Griffin: 'We were offered big money by Zionists in 2007 under two conditions: That we attack Islam, and never criticize the banking system'
- Just business: British & US investors gobble up Russian government bonds
- Best of the Web: Desperate measures: French government deploys soldiers to enforce Yellow Vest protest bans in central Paris, Toulouse, Bordeaux
- 'Fake feminist!' WATCH female MP blast Trudeau in Parliament for 'silencing' strong women
- House Dems ignore base, battle Trump for Israel's approval with anti-boycott law as AIPAC looms
- Juan Guaido's chief of staff arrested by Venezuelan authorities
- Dealbreaker? North Korea demanded US remove nuclear umbrella from Guam, Hawaii - Fmr CIA Korea Chief
- America's Venezuela strategy: Coup by decree, enforced by fake narratives
- The Supreme Court sides with Trump on the detention of immigrants
- Foreign Secretary Hunt: UNHRC ignored our concerns regarding Israel; now we must act
- Brexit: Govt puts military on standby in event of no deal
- Operation Car Wash: Former Brazilian president Michel Temer arrested in corruption investigation
- Trump announces US to invest $6B in Abrams tank upgrades
- Deputy FM of Poland: Insult us and we won't talk to you
- Report: Boeing 737 Max missing 2 key safety features, sold as 'optional extras'
- Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke slams Netanyahu for 'siding with racists'
- Macron's dangerous escalation: Military to be deployed against next round of Yellow Vest protests
- Impatient EU grants May two-week reprieve as the Brexit farce rolls on
- US slaps new sanctions on China over alleged violation of N. Korea embargo
- Suicide leading cause of death among children aged 10 to 14 in Japan
- Frankfurt air traffic suspended after 2 drones spotted
- Modi election magic: India's rupee went from Asia's worst to best currency
- No profiting from hate: Online bookstores pull manifesto by mass shooter Breivik after outcry
- Germany: 10 held in suspected Islamist terror plot to massacre civilians using car and guns
- Indiana teachers shot with plastic pellets during active shooter drill
- New watchdog report states government bought dogs and cats from Asian markets for 'cannibal' experiments
- Pro-Palestinian student protesters blocked from campus during Queen's visit to King's College
- Virtue signalling: Swedes say they can house a refugee, but refuse once given the opportunity
- Shock wave from Chinese chemical plant explosion shatters windows miles away
- Facebook stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in plain text visible by employees for years
- Famous falcon family returns to FM building spire in Moscow
- Priest stabbed by lunatic during mass at church in Montreal
- New Zealand bookstore chain bans Jordan Peterson's books 'because terrorism'
- 'Day of mourning': General strike declared after Israeli forces kill 4 young Palestinians in 24 hours
- Pakistan student kills professor for organizing co-ed event because 'it went against Islam'
- Anti-Semitic graffiti defaces Jewish cemetery in Massachusetts
- Nuclear fuel convoy attacked by heavily armed gangsters in Brazil
- When children protest, adults should tell them the truth
- France: 12 churches attacked, vandalized in a week
- Secret report reveals how NATO war against Gaddafi could have started in mid-80s
- Stunning Nile shipwreck is the first evidence that Herodotus wrote accurately about Egyptian boats
- Unknown ancient Mesopotamian city discovered in Iraqi Kurdistan
- Ancient monkey bone tools pushes back date for human migration into jungles
- The first farmers were direct descendants of hunter-gatherers and not migrants, new study reveals
- Oldest astrolabe discovered in sunken Portuguese ship
- Virgin with laughing child: Scholars unveil Leonardo da Vinci's "only surviving sculpture"
- Ancient DNA research shines spotlight on Iberian Peninsula
- Nile shipwreck discovery proves Herodotus' puzzling description of large trading boat right
- A new generation of people in Arctic and Northwest Coast communities are reviving indigenous tattooing
- Mexico, 1968: When 'mystery snipers' opened fire on their own troops
- Best of the Web: Economist Ricardo Hausmann's 'morning after' for Venezuela: The neoliberal brain behind Juan Guaido's economic agenda
- New research suggests Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar lived near a US base in Afghanistan
- 2,700-year-old giant solar storm detected in Greenland ice
- It's the Flintstones! Archaeologists find 60,000-year-old Neanderthal workshop with 17,000 flint objects
- The French genocide that has been air-brushed from history
- The last king of Xinjiang: How Bertram Sheldrake went from condiment heir to Muslim monarch
- Beads found in Nordic grave reveal trade connections with Egypt 3,400 years ago
- 15th century massacre of children in Peru may have been sacrifice to stop bad weather
- The myth of the 'Savage Indian' persists
- Michael Behe: One man's battle with Darwinian evolution
- Roscosmos chief Rogozin: The new space race has begun
- Robots used to aid communication between bees and fish
- Can zapping the brain with lasers cure alcoholism? Scripps scientists think so
- Scientists meet to investigate the 'Great Silence': Are we in a 'galactic zoo'?
- Devolution as evolution?
- Huge new sunspot AR2736 forms rapidly as Solar Minimum underway
- Rogue waves are becoming rarer and more extreme
- Programmable self-assembling DNA created by scientist
- Scientists develop liquid metal that stretches like T-1000 Terminator
- More than 20 gene-edited crops have been given 'non-regulated' status by the USDA
- Quantum Physics: More than one version of reality exists
- Melting glass experiment surprises scientists by defying a law of electricity
- Starving bacteria can eject their tails to save energy and stay alive
- Study: Solar storm damage to electrical networks dependant on regional geology
- US Navy ready to 'Burn the Boats' with 2021 Laser installation on a Destroyer
- NASA's surprise discovery changes what we know about asteroids
- Small Wonders: Scientists Reveal the Secrets of Amazing Little Insects and Crustaceans
- Non-crackpot physicist wins Templeton prize - Darwinist Jerry Coyne isn't happy
- Algal 'mutant' library lends insights into genes for photosynthesis
- Rare moonbow captured over UK's Cumbria heralds arrival of spring
- Nebraska faces over $1.3 billion in flood losses
- Strange virus may be killing turtles in St. Johns River, Florida
- As many as a million calves lost in Nebraska - Video
- New York and Chicago may see the Northern Lights this weekend due to an unusual geomagnetic storm
- Arizona saw record-breaking cold, snowfall, floods and storms this winter
- Dead whale washes up at San Onofre Beach, California
- 75-year-old mauled to death by family's 6 pit bull terriers in Thailand
- Paraguay - Thousands affected by flooding in Presidente Hayes, Concepción and Guairá
- Lightning bolt kills 3 in Nigeria
- Lightning bolt kills 3 family members in Zambia
- Strongest hailstorm in 30 years hits Yunnan, China
- Two powerful tropical cyclones loom over northern Australia forcing mass evacuations
- Giant sunfish washes up on beach in South Australia: 'I thought it was a shipwreck'
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Nebraska flooding $1 billion agriculture damages - Censorship/Eco-fascism rising
- Cyclone Idai: More than 1,000 feared dead in Mozambique - UPDATE
- Deadly flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Yogyakarta region, Indonesia
- At least 19 dead after floods in 4 provinces of Angola
- Dolphins poisoned by algae also showed signs of degenerative brain disease in Florida
- Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu, no tsunami warning so far
- Meteor fireball spotted over parts of New York State [VIDEO]
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor exploded over Russia's Far East in December last year - Blast was 10 times more powerful than Hiroshima
- Meteor fireball falls in Russia's territory
- Search begins for meteorite that fell on desert in Abu Dhabi, UAE - UPDATE: Second meteor fireball spotted in ONE week
- Impressive meteor fireball reported over SW France
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Los Angeles County Board bans use of Roundup for all county departments
- Buyer beware: Dangers of gluten-free foods
- Fungi enthusiasts: Advocates for 'mycoremediation' use mushrooms to clean up waste
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia caused by cat scratch disease
- Jury finds Monsanto's Roundup a substantial factor in causing man's cancer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Keto Crotch - Weight Watchers Pathetic Attempt to Scare You Off Ketogenic Diets
- Smell of skin could lead to early diagnosis for Parkinson's
- New military study: "Remarkable" results among soldiers on a ketogenic diet
- A scientist's rebuttal to the recent MMR vaccine study
- Another one bites the dust: Vegan blogger accused of being fake after caught eating fish in secret restaurant video
- Measles: The New Red Scare - Fear as a pretext for infringing on individual rights
- Interfaith kidney swap: Muslim, Hindu families in India form close bond after exchanging organs
- Thirty years of fast food: Study show greater variety, but more salt, larger portions, and added calories
- Scientists warn Apple AirPods may 'pose cancer risk,' urges WHO to act
- Repeat after me: The liver is not a filter!
- Screen time predicts delays in child development, says new research
- 65 chemical cross-contaminants found in popular children's vaccine Infanrix Hexa
- Harvard Immunologist: 'Unvaccinated children pose no risk to anyone'
- 'I will never get over feeling I killed my son': Anti-vaccination activists refuse to be 'silenced'
- Eat more eggs
- Social media is making Americans unhappy, but can they ditch it?
- Keeping the candlelight illuminated: Thich Nhat Hanh's final mindfulness lesson - how to die peacefully
- How science fixed my wandering mind
- There's a hidden costs to reminders
- Atheism is inconsistent with the scientific method, prize-winning physicist says
- Study: Short-acting psychedelic found in toad venom helps relieve depression, anxiety
- Brain perceives objects better with attention
- New study: Trigger warnings are effectively useless
- How to actually, truly focus on what you're doing
- How to daydream your way to better learning and concentration
- Different meditation types train distinct parts of your brain
- What happens when you spend a year using science to improve your brain?
- Humans have an inbuilt compass
- Incidental negative emotions can reduce our capacity to trust others
- Mothers are drowning in stress
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Hidden Role of Psi in Psychotherapy - and Evolution?
- How Inuit parents teach kids to control their anger
- Study: Memories of music cannot be lost to Alzheimer's and dementia
- Neurofeedback - keeping you in the zone
- Oxford researcher believes there are seven moral rules that unite humanity
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Jonathan Pie: Brexit - What the f**k is going on?
- BREAKING: Everyone who opposes war is a Russian antisemite
- OCD mouse does midnight tidy of UK pensioner's workbench
- Leprechauns enjoy final St Patrick's Day having driven all snakes out of Ireland to Westminster
- The key to stopping mass shootings is to pass sensible legislation against thoughts and prayers says AOC
- New government guidelines require police supervision for knife use
- Bear bandit raids Siberian ranger hut in search of... a newspaper?
- New edition of Harry Potter series to include sections on World History so millennials will actually know something useful
- The fastest growing disorder in America? Trump Derangement Syndrome! Are you a sufferer?
- Russian granny walks 90 miles a week to deliver mail to village
- True progressivism knows the truth: 'We're the last possible hope for mankind'
- Georgia woman wins $10K for actually reading the fine print in her insurance policy
- Upcoming Eurovision song contest overshadows Israeli war crimes
- Pennsylvanians in shock as Punxsutawney Phil is arrested for fraud
- 'Salah's my favorite player, he's polite & good-tempered' - 7yo Iranian viral sensation on football hero
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
Quote of the Day
Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business.
Recent Comments
More Pseudoscience from a discredited fake scientist pushing the secret agenda of returning the world to a dark age. ID relies on lies, deceit and...
" The scientists showed rogue waves are more prevalent and of greater severity in the winter months and, intriguingly, are happening with...
LOL… Democrats... Can't live with them and can't legally shoot them.
I couldn't sleep tonight with the noise from all the liberals heads exploding..... Just more waste of time and taxpayers money from the democrats....
QUOTE: "The IDF has since opened a 'probe' into the circumstances surrounding Ahmad Manasrah's death. According to them he was guilty of 'throwing...
Comment: See also: