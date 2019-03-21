© unknown



"I just won one of the greatest elections of all time in the history of this country. ... And now I have somebody writing a report that never got a vote?" Trump said. "It's called the Mueller report. So explain that because my voters don't get it. And I don't get it."

U.S. President Donald Trump called for the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.In comments to reporters March 20, Trump also repeated his frequent criticism of the two-year probe, saying callingTrump said.The comments come amid speculation that Mueller's nearing the end of his investigation into interactions between Trump associates and Russian officials.That report is expected any day. Barr is then expected toTrump has repeatedly railed against Mueller's probe.The anticipation of Mueller's report comes as Democrats who control the House of Representatives accelerate their investigations into the Trump White House.The House voted unanimously last week for a non-binding resolution calling for any report in Mueller's investigation to be made public.Given the partisan divide in Congress, it's rare that any measure or resolution garners a unanimous vote.