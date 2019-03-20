earthquake
A 6.3 magnitude quake struck 64 km east of Luganville on Espiritu Santo, the largest island in Vanuatu, on Wednesday, at a depth of 123 km, the US Geological Survey reported.

No information about casualties or damage is available at the moment.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.3

Date-Time 20 Mar 2019 15:24:00 UTC

21 Mar 2019 02:24:00 near epicenter

Location 15.621S 167.608E

Depth 125 km

Distances - 49.1 km (30.4 mi) ESE of Luganville, Vanuatu
- 245.9 km (152.4 mi) NNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu
- 587.2 km (364.1 mi) N of W�, New Caledonia
- 732.5 km (454.1 mi) N of Pa�ta, New Caledonia
- 733.6 km (454.8 mi) N of Dumb�a, New Caledonia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 7.4 km; Vertical 4.8 km

Parameters Nph = 91; Dmin = 723.8 km; Rmss = 0.82 seconds; Gp = 53°