A 6.3 magnitude quake struck 64 km east of Luganville on Espiritu Santo, the largest island in Vanuatu, on Wednesday, at a depth of 123 km, the US Geological Survey reported.No information about casualties or damage is available at the moment.No tsunami warning has been issued so far.Preliminary Earthquake Report:Magnitude 6.3Date-Time 20 Mar 2019 15:24:00 UTC21 Mar 2019 02:24:00 near epicenterLocation 15.621S 167.608EDepth 125 kmDistances - 49.1 km (30.4 mi) ESE of Luganville, Vanuatu- 245.9 km (152.4 mi) NNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu- 587.2 km (364.1 mi) N of W�, New Caledonia- 732.5 km (454.1 mi) N of Pa�ta, New Caledonia- 733.6 km (454.8 mi) N of Dumb�a, New CaledoniaLocation Uncertainty Horizontal: 7.4 km; Vertical 4.8 kmParameters Nph = 91; Dmin = 723.8 km; Rmss = 0.82 seconds; Gp = 53°