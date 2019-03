Trigger warnings-notes of caution that inform students they are about to consume potentially traumatic course material-have "trivial effects" on mental health, according to a new study that casts significant doubt on whether the controversial classroom tool should be used.The study, which recently appeared in Clinical Psychological Science, pushes back against the findings of Harvard University researchers, who suggested that trigger warnings might actually be a net negative -they could make some people less resilient to trauma. Trigger warnings don't really leave anyone worse off, according to the newer research conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Waikoto and the City University of New York. But they don't help matters, either:"These results suggest a trigger warning is neither meaningfully helpful nor harmful," wrote the authors.The study involved six experiments and exposure to both disturbing written material and video clips. Researchers also asked participants about their previous experience with traumatic episodes, but determined thatThe study's editor was Scott Lilienfeld, a clinical psychologist at Emory University whose past work on microaggression theory -which he found lacking in scientific rigor-was terrific.At the very least, it would seem that mandatory trigger warnings- a common demand of student activists -are not worth the effort.