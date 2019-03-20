© Global Look / Daniel Karmann

More than a quarter of Europeans would rather have their countries' important political decisions made by artificial intelligence than their elected and unelected human officials, according to a surprising new survey.Fully one in four Europeans said they were "somewhat or totally in favor of letting an artificial intelligence make important decisions about the running of their country," a number that climbed to one in three for the Netherlands, UK, and Germany, according to a survey by the Center for the Governance of Change, a tech-focused research group from IE University in Spain.Spoiler alert: it's likely the latter. While the survey uncovered high levels of technological anxiety across all demographics,- whether it's France's Emmanuel Macron attempting to outlaw protest and bar critical media from his press conferences or Theresa May repeatedly serving up unappetizing Brexit deals in a reverse-psychology effort to transmute "Leave" into "Stay."Framing the results as "a significant questioning of the European model of representative democracy" and claiming it "challenges the very notion of popular sovereignty," CGC executive director Diego Rubio avoided mentioning that more and more European citizens are finding the EU itself might be challenging "the very notion of popular sovereignty."Despite the dim view some take of the future prospects of human rule, "over two thirds of Europeans of all ages believe that, if not appropriately controlled, new technologies will cause more harm than good to society in the coming decade," IE University's survey found, andThe threat is far from abstract - most Europeans are concerned about robots taking over the majority of human jobs, researchers found, while nearly half fear their own employer will fall before the rise of our new silicon rulers. Most believe their education didn't prepare them adequately for the fast pace of technological change, either.Over two-thirds are "worried" or "very worried" that their social lives, too, will go wholly digital - an unappetizing prospect in an era of increasingly stringent online speech regulations. Interestingly enough, more than half of respondents in every country except Spain and Portugal support banning "political and ideological content" from social networks "in order to protect democracy."