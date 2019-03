© Pexels / Stokpik

The conservative fringe has been selected to play the canary in this particular coal mine.

Donald Trump Jr. is sounding the alarm, warning that if we do not stop Big Tech from shadow banning conservatives we'll end up in the same boat as China and it'll be our own damn fault. One problem: We're already there.The same day Trump published his warning - which despite the knee-jerk reactions brought on by his name actually mirrors the experience of most social media users who've ever expressed ideas counter to the mainstream -Just kidding - insurers have been combing through social media profiles for so long that New York is already regulating the use of this information to supplement more traditional actuarial data. Next time your premiums go up after sharing photos of you skydiving while wrestling with a bear, you'll know why.This is essentially what Trump is warning about,And like his fellows on the political Right, Trump blames a monolithic "Left" for the censorship, lumping the aggressively anodyne Jack Dorsey in with that segment of the population who want neither Trump's America nor the CIA's.But the kid does have a point.First, Alex Jones was booted off every social media platform simultaneously in August. Then, Laura Loomer was blocked from Twitter, Paypal, and even Uber (and UberEats, adding insult to injury), finally being told by Chase Bank that she couldn't use their app anymore.About half a dozen conservatives have been booted from Chase's online banking platform - one even had his account temporarily closed - and while no other banks have opted to travel down that path, there's nothing standing in their way.Teens applying to college are finding their offers of admission rescinded because of careless Facebook posts. Twitter admitted they take off-platform behavior into account when deciding who to ban.Americans are laboring under the delusion we live in a free society, with a Bill of Rights preventing the government from taking our speech away.Trump Jr. seems to think a few conservative politicians can hold back the privatized social credit score, but given how liberally Facebook spreads its campaign donations around, he'd be wise to look elsewhere for salvation.