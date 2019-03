© Rose Wong

Tired: Shallow work. Wired: Deep work.Here's what my browser generally looks like: work email in the left-most tab, always open. TweetDeck in the next one, always open. A few Google Docs tabs with projects I'm working on, followed by my calendar, Facebook, YouTube, this publication's website and about 10 stories I want to read - along with whatever random shiny thing comes across my desktop. (Not to mention my iPhone constantly nagging me, though I've mostly fixed that problem .)This is no way to work! It's awful, and my attention is divided across a dozen different things. My situation is far from unique, and most people who do most of their work on a computer know it all too well.Enter "deep work," a concept coined by one of my favorite thinkers in this space, Cal Newport. He published a book in 2016 by that name , and in it he details his philosophy and strategy for actually focusing on the things we can do and accomplish.This week I've invited Cal, whose new book, "Digital Minimalism," comes out next month , to talk about how to do deep work, why it matters and how we can use it in our lives.Tim Herrera: Hey, Cal! Thanks so much for chatting with me this week. For those who don't know: What exactly is deep work?Cal Newport: Deep work is my term for the activity of focusing without distraction on a cognitively demanding task. It describes, in other words, when you're really locked into doing something hard with your mind.TH: So, like, closing your email tab or putting your phone in a drawer?CN: Right.TH: You use a term in your book to describe that feeling: attention residue . What exactly do you mean by that, and what's the reason for it? Is there a way to actually avoid it?CN:TH: You outline the four rules of deep work in your book, which I think is a great place to start for someone who's just learning about these ideas. Let's go through them. What is the first rule of deep work, and how do I apply it to my life?CN: The first rule is to "work deeply." The idea here is that if you want to successfully integrate more deep work into your professional life, you cannot just wait until you find yourself with lots of free time and in the mood to concentrate. You have to actively fight to incorporate this into your schedule. It helps, for example, to include deep work blocks on my calendar like meetings or appointments and then protect them as you would a meeting or appointment.TH: And that has a lot to do with habit formation vs. willpower, too, right?CN: Right.TH: So, great, we've got a strategy to build habits around deep work and to actually do it. What's rule two?CN: The second rule is to "embrace boredom."TH: Which is a perfect segue into your third rule of deep work.CN: The third rule is to "." The basic idea is that people need to be way more intentional and selective about what apps and services they allow into their digital lives. If you only focus on possible advantages, you'll end up, like so many of us today, with a digital life that's so cluttered with thrumming, shiny knots of distraction pulling at our attention and manipulating our moods that we end up a shell of our potential. In "Deep Work," I introduced this idea mainly to help professionals protect their ability to focus, but it hit a nerve, and eventually evolved into the popular digital minimalism movement that I've been writing about more recently.TH: Which brings us full circle to your final rule of deep work: "Drain the shallows." What does that mean, and how do we do it?CN: "Shallow work" is my term for anything that doesn't require uninterrupted concentration. This includes, for example, most administrative tasks like answering email or scheduling meetings.TH: That's perfect. I'm taking this to be permission to ignore all of my emails, and now I'm going to go delete my Twitter. Thanks so much for chatting, Cal. Any last words on how we can make deep work work in our lives?CN: When it comes to topics like distraction in the workplace, my philosophy is that instead of focusing too much on what's bad about distractions, it's important to step back and remember what's so valuable about its opposite.