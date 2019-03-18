MaduroTrumpGuaido
Venezuela President Maduro • US President Trump • Juan Guaido
According to 21WIRE editor Patrick Henningsen, the fact that Juan Guaido is allowed to roam free even after openly plotting a military coup and stealing Venezuelan state assets with the help of Washington - will actually help the Maduro government in its public relations battle in the short-term. But how long can Caracas tolerate the open sedition being coordinated by Washington? How long can Venezuela withstand the economic pressure being place on it?

Washington's self-proclaimed "interim president" of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, claims that Venezuela's recent expulsion of the German ambassador Daniel Kreiner, is a 'threat against Germany,' and that Venezuela lives under a "dictatorship" - and yet when Guaido, an operative working on behalf of the US government, eventually returned to Caracas - he was not arrested by the Maduro government which belies claims made by Guaido and the Trump Administration.

Henningsen spoke with Sputnik Radio this week, and believes that the real problem here is the US and its allies recognizing Guaido as the legitimate president of the country - when in fact he is not.

According to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, it was the presence of foreign diplomats like Kriener at Caracas Airport on Monday which may have "contributed" to Guaido's not being arrested by Venezuelan authorities. "There was information that (Guaido) was meant to be arrested there, and I think the presence of various ambassadors contributed to helping prevent this arrest," said Maas in Berlin, according to AP. Germany has double-down on its position, reaffirming its support for Guaido and by imposing more punitive sanctions against the Venezuelan people in order to punish the public for supporting the Maduro government.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser John Bolton also joined in on imposing collective punishment against the Venezuelan people by putting any foreign financial institutions on notice will they dare to trade or try to help Venezuela in the face of economic warfare being waged by Washington-led axis powers. This continued economic siege by the US could spell instability for Venezuela in the long run.