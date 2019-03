Transformation of military threats

Evolution of main strategic concepts

The Unity of Theory and Practice

Principles of preventing, preparing for, and conducting war

Forecast scenario system

Strategic deterrence measures

"The strategy of limited actions" outside of Russia's borders

Using a group of forces under the "strategy of limited actions"

Collaboration among components of the state's military organization

Addressing information threats

Increasing the combat power of Russia's Armed Forces

Collaboration between MoD and the defense industry

The main tasks of military science and ways of achieving them

Originally appeared at Red Star ; Translated byexclusively forThe assembly had the format of a military science conference dealing with the development of military strategy in current conditions. The conference was opened by Army General Makhmut Gareev, the Academy's president. Participants included Academy members, leadership of the Ministry of Defense (MoD), representatives from the Presidential Administration, State Duma, and Federation Council, as well as the leading scientists from the Russian Academy of Science, universities, research institutes working for the MoD.The General Staff Chief and First Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General Gennadiy Gerasimov, presented a report on the main trends in the evolution of military strategy and the tasks facing military science. We are presenting this report for our readers.We are currently seeing the development of the concept of conducting war through a coordinated application of military and non-military instruments, with the decisive role played by the Armed Forces.Traditionally, the annual Academy of Military Sciences conference is a platform for exchanging opinions among military specialists, concerning the most pressing problems of military science. The conference's outcomes de-facto define future development of military science, therefore they are widely discussed in Russia and abroad.This year we are discussing the question of military strategy development in contemporary conditions.Military strategy as a science, or "the art of commanding armies", was born in early 20th century and evolved on the basis of examination of wartime experience. Overall, strategy is a "system of knowledge and actions to avoid, prepare for, and conduct war".At present, we are seeing the expansion in the variety of kinds of war, and their content is undergoing significant change.We can expectin order to enhance the effectiveness of the non-military measures. Military force is used when non-military methods have not succeeded.Moreover, Russia's geopolitical rivals do not conceal their desire to achieve their political aims through not only local conflicts.In these conditions, our Armed Forces ought to be ready to fight wars and armed conflicts of the new type using classical and asymmetric methods. Therefore the search for optimum strategies for waging wars with various adversaries acquires paramount importance for the development of theory and practice of military strategy.We must review the form and content of military strategy, principles of preventing wars, preparing for wars, and conducting wars. We also ought to further develop, and continue to improve the organization of the state's defenses.During its evolution, military strategy underwent several phases, from the "crushing strategy" and "attrition strategy" to "global war", "nuclear deterrence" and "indirect operations".United States and its allies have embraced an aggressive approach to its foreign policy.Pentagon started to develop a qualitatively new strategy of military operations which has already been dubbed the "Trojan horse".It amounts to active use of the "protest potential of a potential fifth column" in the interests of destabilizing situation while simultaneously precision-guided munition (PGM) strikes are launched at key targets.I would like to note that. During the last few years, military science professionals and the General Staff developed conceptual approaches to neutralizing potential adversaries' aggressive actions. The foundation of "our answer" is the "strategy of active defense" which, taking into consideration thenature of Russia's Military Doctrine,Validation of the measures which are being developed ought to be the focus of our military science professionals. It's one of the priority realms in ensuring state security. We ought to anticipate the adversary in the development of military strategy, be "a step ahead".Developing strategy as a science ought to cover two directions. They are the development of the system of knowledge about war, and improving the range of practical activities concerning war prevention, preparation, and conduct.Military strategy research encompasses armed struggle, its strategic level.Nevertheless, the main content of military strategy is the preparation for war and its conduct, first and foremost using the Armed Forces. Yes, we do acknowledge the other non-military measures which influence the course and outcome of war, and also create conditions for effective use of military force. But one needs to remember that struggles in other realms represent separate problems with their own "strategies", methods of action, and corresponding resources. In order to achieve our common goal, we ought to coordinate among them, rather than direct them.Strategy ought to concern itself with predicting the nature of future wars, develop new "strategies" to conduct them, prepare the state and Armed Forces for them. It means it's necessary to renew the list of research objectives by supplementing them with new directions in scientific activity.Without a doubt, this work ought to be headed by the Military Academy of the General Staff, jointly with the Academy of Military Sciences.In order to effectively study these issues, we will need the involvement all the scientific entities of the MoD, the scientific capabilities of interested federal agencies, executive authorities. Practice has shown that difficult issues must be discussed at scientific/practical conferences, evaluated at round tables. Only then will they yield new contributions to the theory and practice of military strategy.As the nature of war, including its preparation and conduct, changes, some principles of strategy cease to operate, while others acquire new meaning.Principles of prior preparation for war are ensured by a high level ofof the armed forces, and also the. The principle of conducting war on the basis of coordinated application of military and non-military measures, with the armed forces playing decisive role, has evolved. The principles of surprise, decisiveness, and continuity of strategic operations remain current.This allows us to seize and maintain strategic initiative.The work on clarifying and validating new principles ought to continue using consolidated efforts of the entire scientific community. We must form general and universal principles, as well as principles applicable to specific conditions. That's what the main directions of the development of the theoretical aspects of military strategy look like. However, as the great Russian military commander Aleksandr Vasilyevich Suvorov said, "theory without practice is dead",The fundamental basis for the practical application of strategy is the system of studying forecasted scenarios of armed conflict initiation and conduct. A well-validated scenario forecast for future conflicts is the basis for developing the organization and doctrine of the Armed Forces. We currently have a theoretically developed and practically validated rational system for the use of Armed Forces, where strategic deterrence is an important component. Washington is currently pursuing further expansion of its military presence directly on Russia's borders, destruction of the system of arms control treaties, leading to upsetting strategic stability. Thus in 2002 the US unilaterally exited the ABM Treaty. Their next step, after the demonstrative suspension of participation in the INF Treaty, may be the refusal to extend START-3. Pentagon lately made several declarations of its intent to use outer space for military purposes. This is why it is forming a new branch of service, Space Forces, which may lead to the militarization of outer space.One of the current tasks facing the future military strategy is the theoretical foundation for, and improving, nuclear and non-nuclear deterrence measures.Our answer will shortly follow. To make sure of that, we are adopting modern weapon systems, including some qualitatively new ones. We have begun the production of new types of weapons, which are entering service. Avangard, Sarmat, the latest Peresvet and Kinzhal all showed high combat effectiveness. Poseidon and Burevestnik are successfully undergoing tests. Development of the Tsirkon hypersonic naval missile is progressing as planned.Thus, a decision was made to perform research and development of land-based short- and medium-range hypersonic missile systems.The policies of our Western partners force us to "respond to threats by creating a threat",Military scientists ought to intensify their research on search for and implementation of new methods of using future weapons systems, and to research ways of countering military actions by the likely adversary in space and from space.Syria experience plays in important role in the development of strategy. Its generalization and propagation allowed us to identifyThis strategy is based onwhose core is formed by one of the branches of armed services,. In Syria, that role was played by units of the Aerospace Forces.New methods of using forces during the operation were validated. The role of military strategy consisted of planning and coordinating, as well as paramilitary organizations of states participating in the conflict.Post-conflict settlement received further development. Syria saw the development and practical validation of the new form of using Armed Forces, namely humanitarian mission.Results achieved in Syria allowed us to identify specific research questions concerning the use of the Armed Forces outside Russia's territory in order to protect and advance national interests.One of the directions of strategy development is related toon the basis of modern information and telecommunications technologies.This system is used to detect, designate, and selectively strike critically important targets in near-real time, using tactical and operational-level non-nuclear weapons systems. In the future, military science needs to develop and validate a system capable of inflicting a comprehensive strike on the enemy.The next direction of research is related to the, to contribute to a wide range of missions.Another research direction concerns. Here the decisive role was played bywhich enabled selective responses based on the nature of the attack, the target, and time criticality.Here military science needs to work on the question of establishing a strategic anti-UAV system within Russian Armed Forces, and providing basis for future strategic EW systems and their systemic integration.One of the characteristic features of contemporary armed conflicts is the. For that reason,, its structure, organization, ensuring readiness, is an important task for military science and strategy. Currently we are doing a lot concerning non-military and military measures carried out by government agencies and ministries in the interests of national defense. All the same it is necessary to continue work on coordinating actions by federal executive agencies, delineating their responsibilities, and control over the territorial defense mission during a period of war threat escalation and during crisis.The situation also requires a comprehensive system for protecting key infrastructure from all kinds of threats during periods of direct threat of aggression, when the adversary will attempt to destabilize the situation and create a sense of chaos and loss of control.It will result in theoretical contributions, as well as a developed system for joint use of multi-agency assets to ensure comprehensive security.Until recent times, military science concerned itself with the application of Armed Forces in traditional realms of combat operations, on land, air, and sea.Future wars will also see conflict expand into that realm.The information realm which lacks clearly defined national borders, allows for remote, stealthy operations aimed at not only critical informational infrastructure, but also the population, with direct impact on national security.Therefore the matter of preparing for and conducting informational operations is a key task for military science.One of the priority future directions of military strategy is the research into increasing Russian Armed Forces' fighting power. It depends on both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the Armed Forces, their manning and equipment levels, morale, training, combat readiness and battle-worthiness.We are currently implementing the program on, which is progressing according to plan. By 2025, their number will reach 475,000 service members.Armed Forces' officer corps consists of trained, professional cadres.All branches and types of forces are undergoing balanced development process, receiving timely upgrades with modern equipment. The nuclear triad, which plays a key role in preserving strategic parity, is noticeably stronger. 82% of nuclear weapons systems are modern.Troop control and training establishments have become considerably more adept. Their abilities have undergone qualitative change.Surprise combat readiness inspections confirmed the ability to rapidly transfer formations across large distances and reinforcing strategically important sectors.Improving the means of ensuring ideological and moral resilience of the population, starting with the military personnel, is a traditionally important aspect of strategy. This is why the institution of military-political work has been revived in the Armed Forces.An important direction of defense strategy and a task for military science is the search for. In order to prepare the country's economy for addressing defense tasks, strategy ought to be able to state for which kinds of wars and in what direction should the economy ought to be shaped? How is one to ensure its survivability and resilience? How should economic facilities be placed to ensure their protection?I should note that a lot has been done by the MoD and the defense industry. First of all, we've built an effective system for collaboration. Scientific research institutions participate in developing requirements for weapon systems on the basis of analysis of combat experience, and monitor implementation during the entire development process, from the first drafts to state testing.Therefore military science and its forecasting of future wars define the nature of future weapons and equipment. Military scientists are conducting anticipatory research in order to define the forms and use of future weapons. TThis demand should become crucial when tasking defense industry with developing new weapons. It will allow defense enterprises to engage in long-term planning, and scientific institutions will have points of reference for their theoretical and applied research into military science.The most important task facing military science today is anticipatory, continuous, and focused research on the likely character of future conflicts, developing the entire system of military and non-military measures, defining future trends in weapons and equipment development.Addressing these tasks is first and foremost on the shoulders of the Armed Forces' military science establishment. In recent years, this establishment achieved certain successes. For example, it prepared a system of basic data for military planning for the mid-term (2021-2025) as a result of research tasked by the General Staff. It is the basis for clarifying and developing defense planning documents for the new period.Our military science always distinguished itself with its ability to see and uncover problems even as they were appearing, and the ability to quickly find ways to deal with them.