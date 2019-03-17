Society's Child
Occupied West Bank: At least 1 Israeli dead, 2 wounded in Palestinian attack
Sun, 17 Mar 2019 09:35 UTC
The attack began when a Palestinian grabbed a gun from an Israeli near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and then shot him. The Palestinian then reportedly shot another man, stole his car, and fled the scene. He later opened fire at a bus stop, wounding a third person.
The IDF said in a statement that they were searching for the gunman.
The incident comes after two Israeli soldiers stationed in the West Bank were injured in a car ramming attack in early March. Two of the suspects were shot and killed by Israeli forces, and a third was wounded, according the military.
Tensions between Israel and Palestinians have been on the rise in recent months - 189 Palestinians were killed and 6,100 more were wounded during the 'Great March of the Return', a protest movement that snowballed at the border between Israel and Gaza in March 2018. In an unusual first, the US State Department decided in March to stop using the term "occupied" when referring to Palestinian lands seized by Israel, including the Golan Heights, the West Bank, and Gaza.
