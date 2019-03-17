Males are weak, females are cool and powerful - that's real fantasy, Disney.The other day I praised my son for being "manly". He'd handled a situation with a maturity beyond his nine years, showing honour, courage and responsibility. It seemed a fitting compliment. Yet he looked shocked. "I don't want to be that," he told me. "That's a bad thing." I reminded him of his school motto, right there on the crest of his uniform: "Viriliter Age", meaning act manly.That any child should feel bad about their gender identity is particularly rotten in a supposedly progressive society. Yet it wasn't wholly a surprise, considering the cultural brainwashing from a radical left agenda that is being force-fed to younger generations in the form of cinema.It seems impossible to go to a kids' movie nowadays without being lectured on Hollywood's twin pillars of liberalism: political correctness and identity politics. I just want to bring them out for an afternoon of innocence and pleasure, not ideology and propaganda. Instead it's like being at mass.Take The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, in which the protagonist Emmet Brickowski is shown in a personality assessment to be "weak, naive, simple, powerless". The supposedly oppressive patriarchy, for which all boys need to apologise, is highlighted when an alien asks his girlfriend Wyldstyle: "So you fought and built and kicked butt - and the hapless male was the leader?"The villain of The Lego Movie 2 appears to be toxic masculinity. Emmet loses his way when he falls in with a loner tough guy action hero called Rex Dangervest; and Finn, the real-life boy in the movie, triumphs only after he gets in touch with his feminine side.Ralph Breaks the Internet was such insidious dogma I nearly walked out of the theatre. Ralph is a manipulative, controlling bully who wants to possess the female lead Vanellope. He turns from a needy, clingy sap into a giant monster of his own "bad" feelings. At the end, we get to point and laugh at Ralph when he's dressed up as Snow White and kissed by a frog.It has left me questioning whether it is irresponsible to bring children to what should be "family-friendly" cinema while this plague is infecting screens. Am I, worse, allowing it?Professor M Keith Booker, author of Disney, Pixar and the Hidden Messages of Children's Films, believes it is right to be vigilant. "The complexities and responsibilities associated with being a parent to kids who watch movies need to be dealt with, by all parents, whatever their political persuasion," he says. "Films do not function in a vacuum but rather reinforce lessons children receive from other cultural influences."Peterson's advice on what to do as a parent of boys is to instill courage, and teach them to rely on themselves to prevail, step forward with confidence, and shoulder the burden. In other words, act manly.