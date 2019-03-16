Meteor over Krasnoyarsk Territory
© REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A truck drives along the M54 federal highway on the bank of the Us river in the Western Sayan mountains in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, November 4, 2016.
An eyewitness filmed a glowing falling object on his car DVR in the night sky, near the village of Tura in the north of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Earlier, the Yenisei TV channel published a dashcam video, which showed a falling luminous body. It is reported that the incident occurred on Friday evening near the village of Tura.

According to the broadcaster, an eyewitness claimed that at the time of the fall it became light and warm.