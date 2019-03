© Cara Field/The Marine Mammal Center

Marine experts say two dead gray whales were found in the San Francisco Bay this week and that one of them died from severe malnutrition.The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Thursday scientists were unable to determine a cause of death for the other whale.A team conducted necropsies on the 1-year-old, 23-foot-long female whales Tuesday at Angel Island State Park.Gray whales are making their annual northward migration from Mexico to Alaska.Padraig Duignan, the center's chief research pathologist, says it's likely the malnourished whale didn't have enough reserves built up to survive her journey north.Source: AP