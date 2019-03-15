trump
President Trump said Thursday that United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May "didn't listen" to his ideas about Brexit. "I'm surprised at how badly it's all gone from the standpoint of a negotiation," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"But I gave the prime minister my ideas on how to negotiate it. And I think you would've been successful. She didn't listen to that, and that's fine. I mean, she's got to do what she's got to do. But I think it could've been negotiated in a different manner, frankly."

May's efforts to negotiate the U.K.'s exit from the European Union have faltered.

Parliament twice rejected a transition deal May had reached with the EU for how the process should go.

Earlier Thursday, Parliament voted to delay Brexit until the end of June to give itself more time to debate on a transition deal. An extension would require approval from all 27 EU member states.

The country was slated to leave the EU on March 29.

When asked by reporters on what advice he gave May, Trump provided few details. "Well, I just told her what I would do and how I would do it," he said. "But she has her own way of doing it. She is - she's got her own way of doing it. That's OK."