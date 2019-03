President Trump said Thursday that United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May "didn't listen" to his ideas about Brexit. "I'm surprised at how badly it's all gone from the standpoint of a negotiation," Trump told reporters at the White House.May's efforts to negotiate the U.K.'s exit from the European Union have faltered.Parliament twice rejected a transition deal May had reached with the EU for how the process should go.Earlier Thursday, Parliament voted to delay Brexit until the end of June to give itself more time to debate on a transition deal. An extension would require approval from all 27 EU member states.The country was slated to leave the EU on March 29.