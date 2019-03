© Louisa Gouliama / AFP



They attack minorities, such as Yazidi or Kurds. They killed four Kurds lately in this camp.

Kurds and Yazidis are in fear of their lives as they try to survive amid rampant lawlessness and militant attacks in an overcrowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, a controversial new documentary shows."My life has been in danger since the first day I arrived here. I haven't got a good night's sleep," one of the residents of the infamous Moria camp told the crew of the documentary 'Borderless' , which is meant to highlight the migrant crisis in Europe.The interviewed asylum-seekers claimed the camp was infiltrated by terrorists from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL): "ISIS is here... They can rape, they can kill, they can steal. And the drugs are everywhere."The residents also complained that police largely ignore the widespread crime."We told them many times to put a camera at least, to protect ourselves," a man was filmed saying, adding that his requests were rejected.The facility,, most having come from the Middle East. Multiple reports of horrible living conditions coupled with the rampant violence within the camp have sparked protests by human rights groups, locals, and the refugees themselves.Meanwhile, the producers of 'Borderless' have attracted controversy of their own. The project is fronted by Canadian-born pundit and activist Lauren Southern , whom critics have described as 'far-right' and accused of spreading hatred against Muslims. Last year, she was briefly detained by the British authorities - for distributing "racist material" - and was barred from entering the country.The film's producer Caolan Robertson told RT that his crew decided to explore Moria as they heard of "disastrous things" happening there.Robertson, who used to work closely with controversial British anti-immigration campaigner Tommy Robinson, said that asylum-seekers were surprised to encounter radicals in Moria.